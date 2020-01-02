Celer Network (CELR) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Celer Network has a market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.