Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $14.92. Carrefour shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 1,699,929 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CA. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.06.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

