Carebit Price Hits $0.0001 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Carebit has a total market cap of $10,018.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009759 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003208 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006045 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,848,487 coins and its circulating supply is 143,455,407 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

