Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $3.42. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 3,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.