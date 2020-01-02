Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.64. 30,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $747,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $351,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.