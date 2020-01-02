Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, approximately 153,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 85,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 50,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$47,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,835.14. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,286.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.