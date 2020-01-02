Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 514,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.04. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

