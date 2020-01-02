California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CWT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 268,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

