Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.97.

Several brokerages have commented on CFW. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

CFW stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$1.16. 167,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

