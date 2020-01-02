Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BigONE, Gate.io and HitBTC. Bytom has a total market cap of $62.47 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, EXX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Neraex, Huobi, Bibox, RightBTC, BitMart, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

