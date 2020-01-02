Bulleon Price Tops $0.0131 (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bulleon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, Bulleon has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulleon has a total market cap of $14,393.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bulleon

Bulleon's total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. The official message board for Bulleon is medium.com/@Bulleon_net . The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io . Bulleon's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulleon

Bulleon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

