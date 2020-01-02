Brokerages Set Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Target Price at $9.93

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vereit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Vereit’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.
About Vereit
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
Featured Article: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.