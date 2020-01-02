Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 36,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

