Brokerages Set Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Target Price at C$32.79

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.29. 25,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,926. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$22.56 and a 1 year high of C$30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

