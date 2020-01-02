Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) PT at GBX 7,800

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,800 ($102.60).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,224 ($121.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,480 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,822.28. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a one year high of GBX 9,278 ($122.05).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

