Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$34.55

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$26.07 and a twelve month high of C$36.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

