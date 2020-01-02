Brokerages Set $54.00 Price Target for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $363.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,499,216.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

