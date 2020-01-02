Brokerages Expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will post sales of $29.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.08 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Whitestone REIT posted sales of $29.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $123.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 239,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

