Brokerages Expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXO stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,779. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

