Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post ($0.29) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avenue Therapeutics an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,183. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.43.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.