Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 112,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 865,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

