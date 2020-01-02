Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.64

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.64 and traded as high as $71.76. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 20,710 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,513,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.