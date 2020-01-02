BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BOOM has a total market cap of $721,842.00 and approximately $31,482.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,982,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,083 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

