BlockStamp (BST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $365,528.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 309.7% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $365,528.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005570 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038931 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000734 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000710 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,704,584 coins and its circulating supply is 26,161,618 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

