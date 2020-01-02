BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.35. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

