BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.35. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 200 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
