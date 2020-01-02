BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRLA traded down GBX 64.81 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 489.50 ($6.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,563. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 538.53 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.81.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

