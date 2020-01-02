BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BRLA traded down GBX 64.81 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 489.50 ($6.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,563. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 538.53 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.81.
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile
