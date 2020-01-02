BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.20

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 223,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,398,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

