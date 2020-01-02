Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $95.37

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, Indodax, Bit-Z and Hotbit. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $441.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, IDAX, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Upbit, Coinbit, Bit-Z, Bibox, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bitkub, Bitrue, Gate.io, Poloniex, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Koinex, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Indodax, Korbit, Kraken, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Binance, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, CoinZest, Huobi, WazirX, Bittrex, Bithumb, DragonEX, FCoin, BigONE and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

