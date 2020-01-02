Bitcoin Incognito Achieves Market Cap of $310,164.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $310,164.00 and $23,596.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,525,213 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

