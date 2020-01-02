Beam Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Beam has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007494 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00189491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01347880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00121376 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 51,361,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

