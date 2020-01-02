Barclays Raises Carnival (LON:CCL) Price Target to GBX 4,040

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Carnival to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,560 ($46.83).

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 3,644 ($47.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a one year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,344.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,444.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

