Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.77

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $18.94. Bank of SC shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 5,746 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

