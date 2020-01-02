Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given $11.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOCH shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

