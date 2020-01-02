Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.11

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.11 and traded as low as $34.93. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 48,764 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$183.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,362,588. Also, Director Paul James Vanderberg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,347,158. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $184,764.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.