Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $165.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AXSM. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.80.
AXSM stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
