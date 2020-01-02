Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $165.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AXSM. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AXSM stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

