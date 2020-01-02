Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) & iCo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ICOTF) Critical Contrast

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $460,000.00 4,715.74 -$64.12 million ($0.76) -26.66 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

iCo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -19,483.96% -50.79% -41.59% iCo Therapeutics N/A -929.42% -182.23%

Risk & Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

