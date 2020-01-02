Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Trading Up 2.4%

Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), 212,805 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 126,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.86.

Arena Events Group Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

