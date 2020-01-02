ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.68 ($22.88).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

