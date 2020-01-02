Arcblock One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.50 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx and IDEX. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.