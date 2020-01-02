AorTech International (LON:AOR) Trading Down 1%

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.05 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), approximately 15,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 25,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.03.

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

