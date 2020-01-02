Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, approximately 1,088 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

