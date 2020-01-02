Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $69.86

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,883. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.