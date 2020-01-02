Analysts Set Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Target Price at €30.73

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.73 ($35.73).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE traded up €0.59 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €30.97 ($36.01). The company had a trading volume of 137,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.88. Duerr has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.