Analysts Set DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $33.30

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 446,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DISH Network by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 914,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,545. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

