Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $10.00

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 1,359,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.69. BRF has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.