Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.37 Million

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report sales of $152.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.20 million and the highest is $155.54 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $143.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $535.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.20 million to $538.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.11 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $635.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. 2,090,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,945. The company has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.96. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.