Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post $162.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.10 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $173.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $673.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.14 million to $674.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $676.75 million, with estimates ranging from $668.97 million to $697.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

