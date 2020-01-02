Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $290.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.40 million to $293.36 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $243.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.24. 343,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.29 and a 200-day moving average of $258.66. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $176.27 and a 12 month high of $306.40.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

