Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 229,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 1,513,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

