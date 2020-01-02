AmonD Hits Market Cap of $920,864.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. AmonD has a market cap of $920,864.00 and approximately $146,826.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,903,377 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

